Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .216.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
