Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Tolvanen in the Kraken-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 14:30 on the ice per game.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in 18 of 61 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 29 of 61 games this year, Tolvanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tolvanen has an assist in 12 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +51 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 61 Games 16 31 Points 5 18 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

