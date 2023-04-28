J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Crawford has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (44.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
