The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Crawford has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year (44.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings