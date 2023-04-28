The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-4.5) 220 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-4.5) 220.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-4.5) 220.5 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-4.5) 219.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 113 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
  • These teams score 234.1 points per game combined, 14.1 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams give up 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
  • Memphis is 36-41-5 ATS this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -110 25.9
Austin Reaves 16.5 -125 13.0
D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -115 17.8
Rui Hachimura 9.5 -130 11.2

