Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alek Manoah takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
The favored Blue Jays have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win three times (37.5%) in those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 3-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 25 chances this season.
- The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|4-5
|3-5
|8-8
|7-9
|4-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.