Player props are available for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jarred Kelenic, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 25 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .316/.375/.671 on the year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run, nine walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .258/.348/.381 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Manoah Stats

The Blue Jays' Alek Manoah (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Manoah has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Manoah Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Apr. 22 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 vs. Rays Apr. 16 4.2 9 7 7 5 4 vs. Tigers Apr. 11 4.1 4 3 3 3 5 at Royals Apr. 5 7.0 1 0 0 5 4 at Cardinals Mar. 30 3.1 9 5 5 3 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has recorded 33 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .333/.407/.535 on the year.

Guerrero has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has recorded 32 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .364/.446/.659 on the year.

Chapman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Yankees Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

