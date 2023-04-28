Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Blue Jays on April 28, 2023
Player props are available for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jarred Kelenic, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 25 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .316/.375/.671 on the year.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run, nine walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .258/.348/.381 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Alek Manoah Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Manoah Stats
- The Blue Jays' Alek Manoah (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Manoah has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
Manoah Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 16
|4.2
|9
|7
|7
|5
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 11
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|at Royals
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|at Cardinals
|Mar. 30
|3.1
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has recorded 33 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .333/.407/.535 on the year.
- Guerrero has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Apr. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Chapman Stats
- Matt Chapman has recorded 32 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .364/.446/.659 on the year.
- Chapman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
