Matthew Beniers will be on the ice Friday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Beniers available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matthew Beniers vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus of +14, while averaging 17:05 on the ice per game.

In 24 of 80 games this season, Beniers has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 38 of 80 games this year, Beniers has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 80 Games 9 57 Points 3 24 Goals 1 33 Assists 2

