Teoscar Hernandez -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .224.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In five games this year, he has homered (20.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).

Hernandez has an RBI in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings