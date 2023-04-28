Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 28 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .381 this season.
- France has picked up a hit in 17 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- France has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.13), 74th in WHIP (1.557), and 62nd in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
