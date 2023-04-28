The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is 234.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -7.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 43 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have gone over 234.5 total points.
  • Golden State's contests this year have an average total of 236.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
  • Golden State has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.
  • This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 75% chance to win.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 outings.
  • Sacramento's average game total this season has been 238.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Sacramento has put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • The Kings have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.
  • Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Six of Warriors' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Golden State has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (27-14-0) than it has in road games (12-29-0).
  • The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.
  • When Golden State puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Four of the Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).
  • The Kings average just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
  • When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37
Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.