The Golden State Warriors (44-38) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report heading into Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Chase Center on Friday, April 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Warriors bested the Kings 123-116 on Wednesday. Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 31 points in the win for the Warriors, while De'Aaron Fox put up 24 points in the loss for the Kings.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1.0 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors average only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State is 34-12 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Warriors have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 124.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 118.9 they've put up over the course of this season.

Golden State knocks down 3.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.6 (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Warriors rank 11th in the league by averaging 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

Over their past 10 games, the Kings are compiling 114.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 120.7.

Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 37.3%.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and allow 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 236

