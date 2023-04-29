Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .231 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (40.9%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (22.7%) he had two or more.
- In 10 of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
