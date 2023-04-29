On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .231 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (40.9%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (22.7%) he had two or more.

In 10 of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings