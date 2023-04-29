On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .231 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
  • In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this year (40.9%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (22.7%) he had two or more.
  • In 10 of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
