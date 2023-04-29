The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and after the second round Greyson Sigg is in 19th place at -6.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished better than par twice and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Sigg has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Sigg has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 36 -7 269 0 17 0 2 $1.1M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Sigg's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 26th.

Sigg made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Sigg played this event was in 2023, and he finished 19th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Vidanta Vallarta is set for a longer 7,456 yards.

The courses that Sigg has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,231 yards, while Vidanta Vallarta will be 7,456 yards this week.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 46th percentile.

Sigg shot better than just 15% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Sigg failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Sigg recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.0).

Sigg's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that last competition, Sigg's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Sigg ended the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Sigg Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Sigg's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.