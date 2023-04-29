J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (15.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (42.3%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
