Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.663) and total hits (27) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).

In 29.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

