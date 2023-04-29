Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.663) and total hits (27) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Kelenic has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).
  • In 29.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.