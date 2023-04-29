Kolten Wong -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .145 with a double and eight walks.

This year, Wong has posted at least one hit in six of 20 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 20 games this year.

Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

