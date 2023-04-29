Mariners vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (17-9) and the Seattle Mariners (11-15) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. Game time is at 3:07 PM on April 29.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Chris Flexen (0-4, 8.86 ERA).
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.
- Oddsmakers have given Seattle the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (110 total), Seattle is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Mariners have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Chris Flexen vs Jack Flaherty
|April 25
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Bailey Falter
|April 26
|@ Phillies
|L 6-5
|Logan Gilbert vs Taijuan Walker
|April 27
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Matt Strahm
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Adam Oller
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs JP Sears
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Cristian Javier
