The Toronto Blue Jays and Danny Jansen will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Mariners have +185 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023

3:07 PM ET

Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -225 +185 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

Seattle has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +185 moneyline set for this game.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 26 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 4-6 3-5 8-9 7-10 4-4

