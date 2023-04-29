Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Blue Jays and Danny Jansen will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Mariners have +185 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.
- Seattle has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +185 moneyline set for this game.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 26 games with a total this season.
- The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Mariners Splits
