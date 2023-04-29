On Saturday, April 29 at 3:07 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (17-9) host the Seattle Mariners (11-15) at Rogers Centre. Kevin Gausman will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Mariners.

The Blue Jays are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+200). A 9-run total has been set in this game.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (2-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Flexen - SEA (0-4, 8.86 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Mariners this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

