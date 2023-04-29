Sportsbooks have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jarred Kelenic and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 27 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .325/.380/.663 on the season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has nine doubles, a home run, nine walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .248/.336/.366 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gausman has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Apr. 23 7.0 3 0 0 11 0 at Astros Apr. 17 4.2 7 8 7 5 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 12 8.0 5 3 3 11 0 at Royals Apr. 6 6.0 4 0 0 7 2 at Cardinals Apr. 1 6.0 8 3 0 7 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 33 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .324/.402/.520 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has put up 34 hits with 12 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .370/.448/.663 on the season.

Chapman takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Yankees Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

