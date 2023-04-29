Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Suns Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 on April 29, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others on the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns ahead of their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday at Ball Arena.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|12.5 (-118)
|8.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+155)
- Saturday's points prop bet for Jokic is 25.5 points. That is 1.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
- Jokic has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).
- Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-125)
|4.5 (+100)
|6.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-175)
- Jamal Murray is scoring 20 points per game this season, 2.5 less than his points prop on Saturday.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
- Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
- He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-128)
|6.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-120)
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Saturday's over/under.
- Gordon averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).
- Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-118)
|0.5 (-167)
- Saturday's over/under for Ayton is 15.5 points, 2.5 fewer than his season average.
- Ayton averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).
- Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Saturday's over/under.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-110)
- Saturday's over/under for Devin Booker is 30.5 points. That is 2.7 more than his season average of 27.8.
- Booker has collected 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.
- Booker has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
