Tom Murphy -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .138 with two doubles.
  • In three of nine games this year, Murphy has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this season.
  • Murphy has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
