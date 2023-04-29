Tom Murphy -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .138 with two doubles.

In three of nine games this year, Murphy has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his nine games this season.

Murphy has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings