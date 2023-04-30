A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .118 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Pollock has picked up a hit in five games this season (29.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season (17.6%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bassitt (3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 61st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
