After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks while batting .238.
  • He ranks 124th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Crawford has had a hit in 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In four games this year (14.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 61st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
