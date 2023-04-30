After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks while batting .238.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Crawford has had a hit in 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In four games this year (14.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

