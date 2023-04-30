The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.644) and total hits (28) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is fifth in slugging.
  • Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In 28.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (48.0%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 61st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
