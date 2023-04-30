Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.644) and total hits (28) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is fifth in slugging.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (48.0%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 61st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
