The Colorado Avalanche take the ice for the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 30, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Avalanche have -210 odds on the moneyline to secure this game and series against the Kraken (+180).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-210) Kraken (+180) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 21, or 43.8%, of the 48 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Seattle has won four of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total one time over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.