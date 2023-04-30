Sportsbooks have set player props for Nathan MacKinnon and others when the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

Vince Dunn has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leading scorers on the team with 63 total points (20 goals and 43 assists).

Eberle Recent Games

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 111 points in 71 games (42 goals and 69 assists).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 28 0 0 0 7 vs. Kraken Apr. 26 1 1 2 4 at Kraken Apr. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Apr. 22 2 0 2 5 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 8

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 105 points (55 goals, 50 assists) to the team.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 28 1 1 2 6 vs. Kraken Apr. 26 0 1 1 5 at Kraken Apr. 24 2 0 2 2 at Kraken Apr. 22 2 1 3 6 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 2

