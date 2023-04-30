Sunday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (18-9) and the Seattle Mariners (11-16) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Blue Jays taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:37 PM on April 30.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (3-2) versus the Mariners and Marco Gonzales (2-0).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Mariners have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (110 total), Seattle is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have the 10th-best ERA (3.61) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule