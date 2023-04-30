On Sunday, April 30 at 1:37 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (18-9) host the Seattle Mariners (11-16) at Rogers Centre. Chris Bassitt will get the call for the Blue Jays, while Marco Gonzales will take the hill for the Mariners.

The Blue Jays are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+145). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (3-2, 4.82 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 3.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 16 times and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Blue Jays won all of the six games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto did not combine with its opponents to go over the total. All 10 had set totals.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.