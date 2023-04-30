Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Bjorkstrand in the Kraken-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is -1.

In Bjorkstrand's 81 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 38 of 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 25 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.2% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 81 Games 11 45 Points 5 20 Goals 1 25 Assists 4

