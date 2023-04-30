The Seattle Mariners and Sam Haggerty, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty is batting .105 with three walks.
  • Haggerty has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bassitt (3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.