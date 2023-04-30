Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Sam Haggerty, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .105 with three walks.
- Haggerty has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bassitt (3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
