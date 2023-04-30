The Seattle Mariners and Sam Haggerty, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .105 with three walks.

Haggerty has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings