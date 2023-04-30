The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .208.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (25.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has an RBI in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings