On Sunday, Ty France (batting .091 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .248.

France has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

France has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).

In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings