As of May 3, the Seattle Mariners (13-16) have the 12th-highest odds in Major League Baseball to win the World Series at +3000, putting them in the top half of the big leagues. They are +600 to win the AL West.

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +3000 12th (+3000, bet $100 to win $3000) To Win the AL West +600 - (+600, bet $100 to win $600)

Think the Mariners can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Standings Information

In the AL West, the Mariners are only 5.0 games behind the first-place Rangers. They are 3.0 games out in terms of the Wild Card.

Team Games Back 1 Texas Rangers - 2 Houston Astros 2.5 3 Los Angeles Angels 2.5 4 Seattle Mariners 5 5 Oakland Athletics 12.5

Mariners Team Stats

The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle's 3.56 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners are 5-3 this season in games when they crush at least two homers.

Seattle is 2-1 in games this season when it has had at least five extra-base hits.

The Mariners have a 4-4 record in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Seattle has an 11-5 record in games this season when it gives up three or fewer earned runs (16 times).

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners Next Game Information

Mariners Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Julio Rodríguez +3000 - - .239/.301/.442 5 HR 13 RBI Jarred Kelenic +6000 - - .309/.371/.617 7 HR 15 RBI Teoscar Hernández +10000 - - .202/.240/.412 7 HR 16 RBI Ty France +20000 - - .238/.336/.352 1 HR 15 RBI Cal Raleigh +20000 - - .227/.327/.477 5 HR 18 RBI Eugenio Suárez +30000 - - .234/.312/.324 2 HR 15 RBI Kolten Wong +30000 - - .171/.263/.186 0 HR 3 RBI Marco Gonzales - +15000 - 2-0 4.74 ERA 6.9 K/9 Robbie Ray - +8000 - 0-1 8.10 ERA 8.1 K/9 Luis Castillo - +1100 - 2-0 1.82 ERA 9.9 K/9 Logan Gilbert - +5000 - 1-1 4.23 ERA 11.1 K/9 George Kirby - +3000 - 2-2 2.93 ERA 7.0 K/9

Load up on officially licensed Mariners gear at Fanatics!

Mariners' Top Players

Jarred Kelenic is batting .309 with seven home runs, 14 runs scored, 15 RBI, five stolen bases, and a 9.5% walk rate this season.

So far this year, Ty France has contributed to the team's offense by batting .238/.336/.352 with nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 15 RBI.

At the dish, Julio Rodriguez has been one of the team's more productive hitters, delivering a .239/.301/.442 triple slash with six doubles, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI.

Cal Raleigh sports a .804 OPS so far this year, as he has hit .227/.327/.477 with five doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.