A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A.J. Pollock -- hitting .094 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .118 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In five of 17 games this year, Pollock has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.72 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Miller (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.