Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wennberg has a point in 30 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Wennberg goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wennberg has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 6 38 Points 4 13 Goals 0 25 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.