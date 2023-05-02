The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .233 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Raleigh has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this season (58.3%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this year (41.7%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.72 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
