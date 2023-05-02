The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .238 with 18 walks and 14 runs scored.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings