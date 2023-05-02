The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .238 with 18 walks and 14 runs scored.
  • He ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.72).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Miller (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.