J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .238 with 18 walks and 14 runs scored.
- He ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.72).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- Miller (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.