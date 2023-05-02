Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Jarred Kelenic -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.615) and total hits (28) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Kelenic has had a hit in 19 of 26 games this season (73.1%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).
- He has homered in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 26), and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (46.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.72 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
