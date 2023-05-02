Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Vince Dunn is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)

Jordan Eberle has 63 points so far, including 20 goals and 43 assists.

Eberle Recent Games

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3

