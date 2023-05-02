Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Stars NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 on May 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)
Vince Dunn is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.
Dunn Recent Games
Jordan Eberle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)
Jordan Eberle has 63 points so far, including 20 goals and 43 assists.
Eberle Recent Games
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
