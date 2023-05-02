Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vince Dunn Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Vince Dunn is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Jordan Eberle Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)

Jordan Eberle has 63 points so far, including 20 goals and 43 assists.

Eberle Recent Games

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4
vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4
at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0
at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3
vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stars vs. Kraken player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamie Benn Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2
vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3
at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2
at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2
vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.