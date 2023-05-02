Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (12-16) and Oakland Athletics (6-23) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on May 2.

Mason Miller (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 17 games this season and won eight (47.1%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered eight games this season favored by -145 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Seattle ranks 21st in the majors with 120 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).

