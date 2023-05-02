Mariners vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cal Raleigh and Jesus Aguilar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.
The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Marinersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-145
|+120
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Mariners covered in its most recent game with a spread.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won eight of the 17 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (47.1%).
- Seattle has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- Seattle has played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-1).
- The Mariners have had a run line set for only two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|5-7
|4-6
|8-9
|8-11
|4-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.