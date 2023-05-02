Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Jesus Aguilar and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 19th in baseball with 31 total home runs.

Seattle's .374 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Mariners are last in the majors with a .218 batting average.

Seattle ranks 21st in runs scored with 120 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners are 28th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 10 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

The Mariners have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.235).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Logan Gilbert Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics - Away - Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales Jose Urquidy 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Logan Gilbert Luis Garcia

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.