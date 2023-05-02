Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners (12-16) and Oakland Athletics (6-23) clash in AL West action, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Athletics will give the nod to Mason Miller (0-1, 0.00), while the Mariners' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.
Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Probable Pitchers: TBA - SEA vs Miller - OAK (0-1, 0.00 ERA)
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mason Miller
- Miller (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .281 against him. He has a 6.48 ERA and averages 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
