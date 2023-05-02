Matthew Beniers will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Beniers has a point in 37 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 18 times.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Beniers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 4 57 Points 1 24 Goals 0 33 Assists 1

