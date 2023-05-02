The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Bookmakers give the Stars -190 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 10-8-18 record in overtime games this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 42 points (19-8-4) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-10-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 59 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (48-7-4).

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 13-13-3 to record 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.