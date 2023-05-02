On Tuesday, Taylor Trammell (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

  • Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Trammell got a hit 14 times last year in 46 games (30.4%), including five multi-hit games (10.9%).
  • Including the 46 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in four of them (8.7%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • In seven of 46 games last season, Trammell drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.146 AVG .241
.226 OBP .333
.313 SLG .481
4 XBH 9
2 HR 2
3 RBI 7
15/5 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
