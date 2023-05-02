Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has three doubles, seven home runs and two walks while batting .209.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), with more than one hit seven times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (21.4%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in eight of 28 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings