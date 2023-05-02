Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Dunn in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:40 per game on the ice, is +28.

In 14 of 81 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.

In 39 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 6 64 Points 5 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 5

