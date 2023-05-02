Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Gourde in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

Gourde has scored a goal in 13 of 81 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 38 of 81 games this season, Gourde has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Gourde has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 6 48 Points 3 14 Goals 3 34 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.